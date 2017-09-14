Mumbai: Traffic snark after truck breaks down at Kandivli at midnight

Traffic snarl after truck breaks down, 18-wheeler blocks road
The traffic mess near Kandivli flyover at 12.30 am. Pics/ Sayyed Sameer Abedi
Traffic was held up on the Kandivli flyover a little past midnight after a truck broke down on top of the bridge. Adding to the mess was an 18-wheeler that had crawled up behind the truck, blocking the road further. As per sources, the 18-wheeler was transporting parts for Metro construction work.
The 18-wheeler being towed aside
According to motorists, traffic on the entire stretch of the Western Urban Road was held up by the incident, which took place around 12.30 am. The truck owner said, "Once we were on the flyover, we saw that both the rear tyres were punctured. Since the truck was loaded with gypsum powder, we were facing troubles moving the vehicle." It took a few hours for the traffic situation to normalise.
Trending Videos
Ghatkopar building collapse: Here's why the tragedy occurred
Download the new mid-day android app to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go https://goo.gl/8Xlcvr
Photos: Neetu Singh's night out with friends
Photos: 'Military man' MS Dhoni struggles with his bag at Mumbai airport
Photos: Rani Mukerji, Kriti Sanon at the Mumbai airport
Photos: Farhan Akhtar, Diana Penty, Mini Mathur watch 'Lucknow Central'
Photos: Twin sisters Nikki and Brie Bella are WWE's hottest babes