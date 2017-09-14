Mumbai: Traffic snark after truck breaks down at Kandivli at midnight

The traffic mess near Kandivli flyover at 12.30 am. Pics/ Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Traffic was held up on the Kandivli flyover a little past midnight after a truck broke down on top of the bridge. Adding to the mess was an 18-wheeler that had crawled up behind the truck, blocking the road further. As per sources, the 18-wheeler was transporting parts for Metro construction work.

The 18-wheeler being towed aside

According to motorists, traffic on the entire stretch of the Western Urban Road was held up by the incident, which took place around 12.30 am. The truck owner said, "Once we were on the flyover, we saw that both the rear tyres were punctured. Since the truck was loaded with gypsum powder, we were facing troubles moving the vehicle." It took a few hours for the traffic situation to normalise.