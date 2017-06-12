Mumbai: Traffic woes to continue on EEH as Amar Mahal flyover to reopen only in 2018

Until the completion of repair work on Mumbai's Amar Mahal flyover, commuters on the Eastern Express Highway will have to face heavy traffic snarl



The Amar Mahal junction flyover. File pic

The deadline for reopening Mumbai’s Amar Mahal flyover has been extended until March 2018 as the state government has decided to replace its entire steel superstructure. Until the completion, commuters on the Eastern Express Highway will have to face heavy traffic jam.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Maharashtra Public Works department has given Nagarjuna Construction Company (NCC) nine months to complete repair work of the flyover. The 230-metre Amar Mahal flyover was shut down for public on April 8 after two of its steel joints were found damaged. After an expert committee declared the steel superstructure as 'unreliable', the state government decided to replace it altogether.

Also read: Mumbaikars, get ready for more traffic woes as Amar Mahal flyover to be rebuilt

The repair work of the flyover will be completed in two parts by next year. Initially, revamping of the north-bound stretch towards Thane will be done. Then, repair work of the south-bound stretch towards Mumbai will begin.