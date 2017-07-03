Mumbai: Tragedy strikes picnic as man drowns in pool of former corporator

Family picnic turned into tragedy after one of the members drowned in the swimming pool of a Gorai bungalow

A picnic turned tragic in Gorai when one of the members drowned in the swimming pool of a bungalow that is owned by former corporator of Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) Suhas Rakvi.

The 30-year-old victim identified as Kunal Luniya was at the venue for a family picnic on Sunday, when the incident occured.

Gorai police was quoted as saying that around 50 family members of the medical association had gone for the picnic to Rakvi bungalow.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the family picnic turned into a tragedy after Kunal drowned in the bungalow’s swimming pool. He stepped into the swimming pool with other members, where he drowned at around 4:30 pm. It is reported that Kunal did not know swimming. Following the incident, he was taken to Tembha hospital in Bhayander. As per a police official, he was declared dead on arrival.

The victims’ body was later sent to Borivli’s Bhagwati Hospital for post mortem. Police have recorded statement of the victim’s father. In a statement, Rashmi Karandikar, deputy commissioner of police and Mumbai police spokesperson said, "As per the preliminary investigation, an accidental death report (ADR) has been registered. The Gorai police has been investigating the incident."

"There were no lifeguards near the swimming pool and it was around six to seven feet deep. Several boys were inside the pool along with Luniya", Senior inspector Shivaji Jamdade of Gorai police station added.