Mumbai: Train crushes three of a family near Thakurli

A woman and her two daughters wanted to get down at Kalyan, but as the train did not stop at that junction, they alighted on the tracks near the Thakurli signal

A woman and her two daughters died after they were run over by a local train near Thakurli around 8.30 pm on Saturday night. On the day of the incident, they were travelling from Pune to Thane in an intercity express. They wanted to get down at Kalyan, but as the train did not stop there, they got off near the signal at Thakurli and were run over by a train coming from the opposite direction.

According to GRP officers, the deceased have been identified as Anuradha Kavalkar, 32, Sachita Kavalkar, 11, and Radhika Kavalkar, 8.

Speaking to mid-day, a Kalyan GRP officer said, “The deceased wanted to get down at Kalyan but the train they were travelling in does not halt there. So when it stopped near Thakurli station around 8.30 pm, the trio decided to get down. The moment they got off, a train coming from behind ran over them.”

Confirming the incident, Samadhan Pawar, deputy commissioner of police, central division, GRP, said an accidental death case has been registered in the matter.

