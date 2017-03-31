Mumbai: Travel firm asked to pay up for failed Europe dreams

Aarvinddakshan Nair might have never thought that his dreams of travelling to Europe with his family would turn into a nightmare, when he handed over the responsibility of his travel plans to travel firm Cox & Kings India Ltd.

Not only did the company fail to get visas for his daughters, they even refused to return Rs 5.10 lakh, which Nair had paid for the trip.

After Nair's initial July 2009 trip to Europe with his wife Prasanna and daughters Arati and Ashwati was cancelled due to visa issues, Cox & Kings promised to return the money in future after certain deductions. Couple of days later, they told Nair that they would initiate the visa process once again and offered him to go on a Europe tour on July 11, 2009. However, when he asked them to carry forward the Rs 5.10 lakh of the previous tour, the company asked for Rs 1 lakh extra. When Nair refused to pay the money, the company told him that they would only return Rs 3.10 lakh after deducting Rs 2 lakh as various charges. The firm told him that he was free to take legal help to get it back.

Nair filed a complaint before the Consumer Court demanding return of the entire amount, with an additional R4 lakh as mental compensation. Cox & Kings told the court that Nair had submitted documents for the visa late by a day and that he had also not made any efforts in getting the UK visa. They also said they were not responsible for the delay in getting visas as the process depends on the Embassy. They further mentioned that Nair had refused to pay the additional Rs 1 lakh for the second trip.

However, observing that Nair was not responsible for cancellation of the trip, Judge MY Mankar and member SR Sanap, said the company wasted 10 days by not pushing for the visas and is responsible for the delay and liable to pay back Rs 5.10 lakh. The court further asked Cox & Kings to return the money with an interest of 10 per cent.

They would also have to pay Rs 2 lakh for mental agony and an additional Rs 10,000.