Mumbai: Tribals of Aarey Milk Colony protest against years of government neglect

Tribals protest in Aarey Milk Colony on Tuesday

Around 1000 tribals staying in the 27 hamlets in Mumbai's Aarey Milk Colony took out a march on Tuesday as a mark of protest for their various demands that remain unfulfilled.

The march, among ther things, was to protest against the proposed construction of a zoo on around 150 to 200 acres of Aarey Milk Colony land. The tribal community members who took part in the protest allege that the government departments have not provided them basic amenities like water connections and electricity in some of the hamlets because of which they face a lot of problems.

The tribals were also opposing the ongoing survey where it is said that they will also the given resettlement and rehabilitation. The members of Shramajeevi Sanghatna also took part in the protest and supported the demands raised by the tribals from Aarey.

"We have been staying here since more than 100 years and we have documents to support our claim. The overwhelming response received to the morcha proves that our community members are opposed to the idea of doing our rehabilitation at some another place. We want the Tribal Welfare Department to do our survey and our views should also be taken into consideration before before taking any decision about our resettlement and rehabilitation." said Ankhush Bhoir, one of the tribal community leaders.

The morcha that started at Picnic Point, close to the proposed Metro car shed site, ended at Aarey CEO's office.

Prakash Bhoir, one of the tribal members, who was part of the morcha, said, "The illegal slums in Aarey get legal water connections as well as electricity connections but we despite having stayed here since ages and having all the proofs are deprived of basic facilities. The only problem in getting these immunities is because the CEO office does not give NOC and we want to request the government that the NOC should be given at the earliest so that we can get the benefits of electricity connection and water connection."