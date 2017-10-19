The Bangur Nagar police have arrested three youths for filming a girl naked and then circulating the video among their friends. The incident happened when the girl went to the main accused's house to take rest after a night-out, as she was not feeling well. However, the cops are yet to arrest another girl, who was involved in posting the video on other WhatsApp groups.



Representational picture

Also read - Mumbai: Domestic help arrested for trying to film employer in bathroom

According to the FIR filed by the victim's family in April this year, the accused, Himanshu Rathod, 23; Farroq Shekda, 21 and Sultan Vazir Shaikh, 24, had gone to a hookah parlour along with the victim on the day of the incident. After spending some time with them when the victim complained of headache, Himanshu suggested that she should stay at Sultan's house in Goregaon West for the night.

Also read - Mumbai: Brave student catches pervert filming her at Bandra railway station

The victim had alleged that while she was asleep, Himanshu removed her clothes and filmed her. She also mentioned that he took off his clothes and shot a video by posing close to her. After this, he forwarded the video to his friends Sultan and Farroq. Around six months later, one of the accused forwarded it to Akansha, who then circulated it among her friends.

Also read - Mumbai Crime: Peeping Tom held for clicking woman trying on swimsuit

On October 9, when the victim's sister came across the video, she informed her parents. They then approached the Bangur Nagar police and filed a complaint against the trio. A police officer said, "A case has been registered under section 67 of Information Technology Act and sections 354 (A) (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 34 (common intention) of IPC. The three accused have been remanded in police custody. The fourth one is still absconding."

Also view: Photos: Politicians who have come from the world of entertainment



