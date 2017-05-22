Mumbai: Cash, jewellery worth Rs 12 lakh robbed from 'CID' producer's Mumbai home

Pradeep Uppoor, producer of the TV show 'CID' was victim of a break-in and robbery at his home in Juhu, valuables worth Rs 12 lakh missing; police scan CCTV cameras to catch burglar



The theft occurred at Juhu's Silver Beach Apartment, which houses other celebrities as well

Here's a crime too big for hit TV show CID's team to solve: a burglary at the home of their producer Pradeep Uppoor. An FIR was registered at the Juhu police station on Friday after his home in the Silver Beach Apartment was robbed of belongings worth Rs 12 lakh.

The matter came to light after Pradeep's wife Veena found the cash and jewellery missing. She then informed the police. The building where the break-in took place houses celebrities like Mahesh Bhatt and his wife Soni Razdan.

Cash and jewellery gone

Sources said, "The complaint was received on Friday night after the complainant found that the cupboards of the flat had been opened. Getting suspicious, she checked her belongings and found that cash and jewellery had been stolen. The police was informed that Rs 9 lakh in cash was missing from the house, and ornaments worth over Rs 3 lakh were also missing."

Bamboozled?

The police are working on multiple possibilities around the burglar's entry and escape from the building. As the building faces the Juhu beach, they are suspecting that the thief may have used the beach to enter the premises. The building is also being renovated and bamboos have been put on its outer portion for labourers; cops suspect the burglar may have used the bamboos.

"The suspect could have used the bamboos to climb to the upper floors and break into the sixth floor flat to conduct the theft," the sources added. However, the building has multiple CCTV cameras. A police official from Juhu police said, "We have been scanning the CCTV footage of the premises to find clues regarding the incident." mid-day tried to contact Uppoor but he remained unavailable for comment.

Rs 9 Lakh: Cash stolen from the house

Rs 3 Lakh: Jewellery stolen from the house