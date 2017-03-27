E-paper

Mumbai: Twelve vehicles burnt in Bhandup by unidentified people

Twelve vehicles were set on fire in a colony of chawls at Shriram pada in Bhandup in Mumbai on Monday early morning.

"Eleven motorcycles and a car were parked on the road and they were set on fire," a police officer told Hindustan Times.

The fire brigade was called in.

The unidentified accused has been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others).

Police are questioning locals and further investigations are on

