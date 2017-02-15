Mumbai: Two 'runaway orphans' are reunited with their parents

The runaway boys who were reunited with their parents

Two boys (aged 10 and 12), who had fled their homes in Titwala after skipping school in the first week of February, have been reunited with their parents. According to officials from Child Protection Unit, the duo fled on February 3 fearing reprimand from their families for bunking school.

The boys, 10-year-old Sagar Shinde and 12-year-old Lalit Shinde (names changed), were found by volunteers of the NGO, Child Line, at CST railway station. “When the volunteers asked them about their home and families, the duo said their parents had expired. The volunteers produced the two boys before the CWC and they were sent to a remand home,” a senior Thane Child Protection Unit official said. It was when constable Pramod Palande visited the remand home that they figured out the boys had been lying.