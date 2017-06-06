Mumbai: Two 21-year-olds attacked by cellphone thieves in Govandi

Victims rushed to Govandi hospital after assault; police on the lookout for four knife-wielding accused

Representational Pic

Two 21-year-olds suffered severe injuries after being attacked by four men, who were trying to flee with one of their mobile phones.

According to the police, the incident took place around 9 pm near Govandi. The victims, identified as Mohammad Tazim and Mohammad Saif, were returning from a funeral when four men accosted them. The group asked Tazim to handover his phone, but when he refused, he was attacked with sharp weapons leaving him with multiple injuries.

When Saif tried to intervene, the men also attacked him, before fleeing with Tazim's mobile phone. The duo sustained injuries to their head, hands, chest and stomach. The men were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital and are currently recuperating.

When contacted, an official with Shivaji Nagar police, said, "We are in the process of investigating the matter and are looking out for the accused."