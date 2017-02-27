Mumbai: Two air hostesses molested on Mumbai-Nagpur Jet Airways flight

Representational pic

Two air hostesses of a Jet Airways flight were allegedly molested by a 23-year-old drunk hardware trader, on a Mumbai-Nagpur flight on Saturday.

According to a report in The Times of India, the accused has been identified as Akash Gupta. The air hostesses have given a written complaint to the flight captain Gupta.

The report added that the accused was travelling on seat no. 41E, and that Captain Gopalsingh Mohansingh (42) informed the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) about the incident and then handed over Gupta to them.

The report further informed that Gupta had gone to Goa on a vacation. On his return journey, he boarded the Jet Airways plane at Mumbai airport for Nagpur. According to the cops, the accused may have consumed liquor in Mumbai. He allegedly grabbed the air hostesses’ hands when they were serving him meal. The air hostesses alerted other the crew members. When they tried to stop him, Gupta argued with them too, following which the captain was informed.

Gupta, it is being said, is a native of Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh. The CISF handed him over to Sonegaon police. A case has been registered against Gupta under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) over outraging of modesty. He was produced in court on Sunday, and sent to magisterial custody.