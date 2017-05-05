Mumbai: Two arrested for running clinics with fake degrees in Malwani

One of them, who is a Class X pass-out, was using his son's medical degree to operate the clinic

The Malwani police arrested two men on Thursday, for running medical clinics, posing as qualified doctors. Investigation has revealed that one of them, who is just a Class X pass-out, was operating the clinic with the help of his son's medical degree. The arrested accused have been identified as Baidhnath Sudhir Adhikari (54) and Budhha Chandra Dillu Morya (48).

According to police, after BMC's health department filed a complaint, the Malwani cops raided several medical clinics across the city and detained four doctors. While two of them were released after their degrees were found to be true, the other two, who were running the clinics with the help of fake documents for the past 10-12 years, were arrested.

When the cops raided Baidhnath's Adhikari clinic at the new collector compound in Malwani, they found rubber stamps and documents bearing the name of Dr Bibas Adhikari.

On being questioned, he revealed that the documents belonged to his son and that he himself was just a Class X pass-out.

Buddha was running his clinic in Malani Ambuj Wadi area for past several years. On checking his documents, the cops found his degree to be a fake one.

Speaking to mid-day, senior inspector Deepak Phatangre said, "We arrested the accused under sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of IPC, and sections 33 and 36 of the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners (Amendment) Act."