Mumbai Crime: Two confess to beef slaughter after activists bust them in the act



The beef was being taken from Kalyan to Andheri

Even as there is statewide beef ban, the Powai police busted an illegal beef slaughtering operation with the help of an animal welfare activist. The activists have alleged that there is an illegal slaughterhouse operating in Kalyan that illegally supplies beef to Mumbai and nearby areas.

On March 12, activist Raghuveer Pande was tipped-off that a pickup filled with beef will be heading towards Andheri via JVLR road. Acting on the information, Pande, along with Shailesh Tiwari, Sayeed Ijaz and Kanji Bhanushali started looking for the jeep that they even had the registration number of.

"As we had the jeep number, we waited near the IT market on JVLR near Powai and at around 7.30 am, we spotted it. When we inquired with the driver about the contents of the jeep, of the three people inside - one ran away while the two confessed to their crime. They told us that the final destination for the beef was in Juhu and that it was coming in from Kalyan," said Pande.

The Powai police was immediately informed and an FIR under the Maharashtra Animal Preservation (Amendment) Act was registered. Pande has, however, alleged that those involved in this case also have similar offences registered against them at Sahar, MIDC and Meghwadi police station. "The three people - Ali Usman Qureshi, Sayed Parvej and Haji Usman Qureshi - are responsible for transporting beef despite the ban," Pande alleged.