Mumbai: Two constables suspended for leaking complainant's identity

Representational picture

The mystery of the identity leak of a whistleblower has finally been solved - it was none other than two head constables from the wireless department, who revealed the activist's identity to the owner of a restaurant serving alcohol and hookah, against which the complaint had been filed. Both the cops, identified as Hemant Rasakar and Prakash Shinde, have been suspended.

Hotel owner informed

On May 23, mid-day had reported how social activist Prithviraj Maske called up the Mumbai Police control room and complained about the illegal restaurant running in his locality. However, the following day, an unknown person called him up and told him that he had the recordings of the calls made to the control room.

Maske alleged that the police had leaked his identity. Thereafter, an inquiry was ordered and Zone 9 DCP, Paramjeet Singh Dahia probed the case. When he found the constables to be guilty, he prepared a report and sent it to the DCP of the wireless department for further action.

Identity revealed

According to sources, after Maske informed the control room about the restaurant, the constables went to the spot to check. When the restaurant owner asked them as to who had made the complaint, they revealed Maske's identity.

Mumbai Police spokesperson and DCP Dr Rashmi Karandikar said, “In our preliminary inquiry, the constables have been found guilty. Following an order from our seniors, they were suspended. Further investigation into the matter is on.”