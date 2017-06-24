E-paper

Mumbai: Two cows get electrocuted in Borivli

The incident occurred in Borivli West
A metal frame on the road electrocuted two cows, resulting in their death in Borivli West on Friday. The incident occurred around 12.30 pm on Eksar Road. "The cows stepped on the metal frame kept on the road to cover a trench," said S Dhayalkar, an activist. Sources said locals called the police, fire brigade and Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra) officials.

Sources claimed cables exposed below the metal sheet electrocuted the cows. However, RInfra officials said their initial inspection showed there was no leakage of electric current. Gunaji Sawant, senior police inspector said, "We checked that trench and found no exposed wire. But we are awaiting the post mortem report."

