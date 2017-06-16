Mumbai: Two friends off to taste Ramzan treats crushed under dumper

They were passing by KJ Somaiya Ground in Chunabhatti when an allegedly speeding truck crashed into them



Altmash Mohammed Shaikh (left); and Sohail Kadar Pathan

Two youths were crushed under the wheels of an unidentified dumper truck last night on the Sion-Panvel highway near KJ Somaiya Ground in Chunabhatti.

The duo -- Kurla residents Altmash Mohammed Shaikh (20) and Sohail Kadar Pathan (16) -- was part of a group of 15 friends who left home around 11 pm to feast on Ramzan treats at Mohammed Ali Road.

"I saw all of them leaving our locality on nine bikes," said Akhtar Khan, a neighbour. "Within an hour, we learnt of the accident."

One of the friends told the police that when the group was crossing near KJ Somaiya Ground, a speeding dumper crashed into the Scooty that Shaikh and Pathan were riding. The impact sent the scooter hurtling into a metal barrier of an under-construction flyover, and Shaikh and Pathan under the rear wheels of the dumper. The heads of the two were crushed instantly.



The Scooty which the friends were riding

According to the friend, barring three, all fled. The driver of the dumper, too, didn't stop.

A constable from Chunabhatti police station said a passer-by alerted them. "We took the youths to Sion Hospital, where they were declared dead on arrival. There was a Scooty and a Pulsar at the accident spot. We don't know who was riding which bike. Both vehicles were damaged."



The accident spot on the Sion-Panvel highway in Chunabhatti. Pics/ Sameer Markande



Shaikh's elder brother, Mohsin, said the youngster had asked him for some money before heading out. "He said he was going out with friends to eat and shop at Mohammed Ali Road. But in an hour, we learnt of the accident from one of his friends."

While Shaikh worked in a builder's officer, Pathan was a student of a local college.

The Chunabhatti police registered a case against an unidentified dumper driver and were looking into CCTV cameras near the accident spot.