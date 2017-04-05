Mumbai: Two held for torching bikes and cars in Bhandup

A policeman inspects bikes torched in Bhandup. Pic/ Rajesh Gupta

The Bhandup Police have arrested two notorious criminals who had set bikes and cars on fire last week. Officers said the two wanted to create terror amongst motorists and bikers and extort money from them for the vehicles they were parking at Shriram Pada. The duo has been sent to judicial custody.

On March 27 midnight, 10 motorbikes and two cars were burned down in Trimurti Nagar in Shriram Pada. The Bhandup police had registered an FIR against unknown people under IPC section 435. During investigation, officers took down statements of the vehicle owners. Based on information and tip-off received, they first arrested Dharmendra Rambahal Pande alias Karu Pande (23), and then, Chirstan Shankar Nadar alias Madan (26) from Bhandup.

Interrogation revealed that they were history-sheeters, with several offences filed against them. "Nadar has been booked for three offences of fighting and two of house break-ins, while Pande has been booked for two offences of fighting; all cases are sub-judice," said an officer.