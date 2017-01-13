E-paper

Mumbai: Two injured in a fire at Mankhurd

Two persons were injured in a fire that broke out at a slum in suburban Mankhurd thisevening, a fire brigade official said. The fire broke out at the slum at around 6:30 pm at Mandala in Mankhurd.

Two persons have sustained minor injuries in the blaze, the official said. Thirteen fire engines were pressed to douse the blaze, he said, adding the cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. Pics/Sneha Kharabe

