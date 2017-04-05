Mumbai: Two medical college students booked for forging caste certificates



Representational Image

In a fresh case of forging caste certificates to get admission in medical colleges, the JJ Marg cops arrested a student and booked two others on Tuesday after the Grant Medical College administration filed a complaint on March 31. The accused include two girl students, one of whom has already completed her MBBS course.

Many found guilty An ex-Mantralaya employee had complained to the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) that the students had submitted forged caste certificates of backward communities. Thereafter, an enquiry had been initiated in which 17 students from across the state were found to have submitted fake certificates. Later, complaints were registered against nine of them.

After booking them for cheating and forgery, the cops arrested Femida Khan (24) from Kurla. "We are on the lookout for the other two students," said Dr Manojkumar Sharma, DCP (zone I).

Meanwhile, police said that Femida had produced a caste certificate of the Scheduled Tribe (ST) community. A case under sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using forged document as genuine) of IPC has been registered against her.

Her father would be called for questioning and she would be produced in court today.