Mumbai: Two monorail coaches catch fire near Mysore Colony, services hit

In a recent report the Mumbai Monorail Services have been hit due to a fire that engulfed two of its coaches near Mysore Colony, Chembur. As per report the Mumbai Monorail services have been stopped.



Mumbai Mono Rail

Two of the coaches caught fire in the wee hours of Thursday morning. No injuries or casualties have been reported as no passengers were onboard at that time. The monorail services are set to resume shortly.