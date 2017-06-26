Mumbai: Two swept away by high tide at Juhu



The incident took place around 3.30 pm. Pic/Sameer Markande

A beach day ended tragically for a group of friends from Vile Parle on Sunday, after two from the group drowned at Juhu beach during a high tide in the Arabian Sea.

The friends have been identified as Abhishek Madhav (22) and Ankur Vedkar (17). The incident took place at around 3.30 pm. While the lifeguards and the fire brigade's rescue team pulled out Abhishek, search operations went on well into the night for Ankur.

"The incident occurred at Juhu Koliwada near the new jetty, away from Juhu beach where lifeguards are posted," said an official from the fire brigade. A police official said, "It has been learned that there was a group of five to six friends who had come to the beach and two of them were pulled into the currents after they entered the water."

According to the fire brigade, they received a call regarding a drowning incident at Juhu Koliwada and upon reaching the spot, the locals and the police told them that two people had drowned in the sea. At around 4.40 pm, Abhishek was pulled out and sent to Cooper Hospital.