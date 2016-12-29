Mumbai: Two-week old baby dumped at Juhu beach

Police find cutter, woman’s gown from the beach; suspect those to be of the person who dumped the baby

What came as a shocker for a man lazing around at the Juhu beach late on Tuesday, was the body of a two-week-old baby dumped on the sand along with a couple of diapers. On spotting the body, he immediately alerted the police, who shifted the girl to the nearby Cooper Hospital. She was declared brought dead by doctors. The Juhu police have registered a case and formed three teams to investigate the matter. The Crime Branch officers will help in the probe.

Ink mark on body

An officer from Juhu police station said that while conducting the panchnama, an ink mark, which is usually put on the bodies of babies born in government hospitals, was spotted on the girl’s body. This suggests that she was dumped alive. He also mentioned that while scanning the beach they found a small cutter and a woman’s gown. “It is being investigated whether these belong to the person who abandoned the body,” he added.

A police source said, “The baby’s post-mortem report reveals that the body had not decomposed. She might have been thrown in the water alive and later her body returned to the shore during low tide.”

Speaking to mid-day, senior police inspector Sunil Ghosalkar of Juhu police station said, “An FIR under section 317 (exposure and abandonment of child under 12 years, by parent) of IPC has been registered in the matter. We are investigating all possible angles.”