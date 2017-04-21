Mumbai: Uber seeks Rs 12 crore damages from tourist vehicle groups; moves to HC



Pic courtesy Cardekho

The Bombay High Court has been approached by the Uber India service, which is seeking damages worth Rs 12 crore from some tourist vehicle groups. Uber's intention behind this move is to apparently cover the "losses" suffered by the company at the hands of said groups, who have apparently attacked the firm's drivers under the garb of protests or strikes since March.

According to The Free Press Journal, Sangharsh Tourist Chalak Malak Sangh, Action Committee of Maharashtra against Ola and Uber, Mumbai Vikas Foundation, All Drivers Welfare Association, Maharashtra Tourist Permit Union have been named in the suit by Uber.

Uber also mentions in the suit that a protest as well as a "dharna" was held on March 10 at Azad Maidan, during which the tourist vehicles groups indulged in violent activities.

Uber accuses the vehicle groups of forcefully snatching the drivers' mobile devices, assaulting passengers and verbally abusing them with threats of dire consequences.

The suit also adds that, 57 per cent of Uber drivers were forced to go offline and keep their vehicles off the roads as a result of this. The firm has claimed a total of 830 incidents in which Uber drivers and passengers were harassed.

A single-judge bench presided over by Justice Shahrukh Kathawala will hear the suit by Uber.