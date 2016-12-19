Mumbai: Unauthorised hawkers, garbage piles choke streets in R South ward

Unauthorised hawkers, garbage piles and relentless traffic choke streets
Fish hawkers settle comfortably at a street corner in Hanuman Nagar, Kandivli East, leaving little space for commuters. Pic/Datta Kumbhar
On September 5, we had highlighted how unplanned realty growth, poor roads and congested streets had battered the ward. In the last three months, little has changed.
A majority of the ward comprises slums, which see piles of garbage and debris, traffic snarls, poor access to drinking water and appalling roads. Residents of Damu Nagar, Hanuman Nagar, Poisar, Babrekar Nagar, Gandhi Nagar and Laljipada queue up early before the BMC water tap. Traffic jams in MG Road and Akurli Road snake towards the station.
Stretches near the Kandivli station, Link Road and Akurli Road are encroached upon by food stalls and hawkers.
Fewer routes to get to the Kandivli station — Link Road and SV Road for commuters from Charkop, Hindustan Naka, Laljipada, Ganesh Nagar and MG Road for those from Thakur Complex and Thakur village — translates into a mad rush for most hours of the day on these stretches.
Corporators Speak
Sagar Singh, Kandivli East
Most of the pending civic works have been completed. The rest will be completed within the next few weeks. I have brought clean drinking water to Hanuman Nagar and Shriram Nagar.
Dr Ajanta Yadav, Kandivli East
I have resolved a 40-year-old waterlogging problem in Hanuman Nagar. I have also ensured adequate lighting in several localities, the launch of a mobile hospital and beautification of all gardens. The fishing community has been given a separate market.
BMC Speak
SahebRao Gaikwad, Assistant municipal commissioner
We have begun clearing garbage from roads; almost all of the debris has been removed. We also undertake door-to-door waste collection. All public toilets are well-maintained. Two new bridges in Patel Nagar and Laljipada will come up soon. The Metro VII corridor will take another three to four years.
Residents Speak
Dr Khan Abdul Salam, Resident of Kandivli West
Drinking water is muddy, drains are clogged, and garbage is littered everywhere. We’ve complained several times to the ward corporator and the BMC. Residents themselveshave to get the areas cleaned up, spending their own money to hire a contractor. A number of people from the area suffer from typhoid, chikungunya, dengue and asthma.
Rajan Patil, Resident of Kandivli East
Hawkers encroach on roads in Hanuman Nagar in the evenings, restricting autorickshaws and buses’ access. Public toilets are in an appalling condition. A toilet near Pal Rajendra School hasn’t been opened despite completion almost a year ago owing to a tussle between politicians. Drains in Prabhat Society are choked. In the evenings, it takes an hour to reach the Kandivli railway station from Hanuman Nagar.
Dinesh Salvi, Resident of Kandivli West
The water supplied to the area is insufficient, roads are uneven, public toilets are a mess and garbage is everywhere.
Expert speak
Snehil Dhall, RTIâÂÂactivist
Getting to Western Express Highway takes 30-90 minutes from Lokhandwala via Hanuman Nagar, Kranti Nagar and Dammu Nagar. All other routes pass through slums. In case of emergencies, access to houses will be restricted.
R South ward
Kandivli, Gautam Nagar, Charkop sectors 1 and 2
Pics: Ex-footballer Gascoigne's step-daughter Bianca is a bombshell
Photos: Priyanka Chopra's dinner outing with Arpita Khan Sharma in Bandra
Photos: Malaika, Saif's son Ibrahim visit Kareena and Taimur at hospital
Spotted: SRK, Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem in Bandra
Photos: Malaika Arora Khan, Sonam Kapoor at Mumbai airport
0 Comments