Mumbai: Unauthorised hawkers, garbage piles choke streets in R South ward



Fish hawkers settle comfortably at a street corner in Hanuman Nagar, Kandivli East, leaving little space for commuters. Pic/Datta Kumbhar

On September 5, we had highlighted how unplanned realty growth, poor roads and congested streets had battered the ward. In the last three months, little has changed.

A majority of the ward comprises slums, which see piles of garbage and debris, traffic snarls, poor access to drinking water and appalling roads. Residents of Damu Nagar, Hanuman Nagar, Poisar, Babrekar Nagar, Gandhi Nagar and Laljipada queue up early before the BMC water tap. Traffic jams in MG Road and Akurli Road snake towards the station.

Stretches near the Kandivli station, Link Road and Akurli Road are encroached upon by food stalls and hawkers.

Fewer routes to get to the Kandivli station — Link Road and SV Road for commuters from Charkop, Hindustan Naka, Laljipada, Ganesh Nagar and MG Road for those from Thakur Complex and Thakur village — translates into a mad rush for most hours of the day on these stretches.