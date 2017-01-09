Mumbai: Undertrial arrested for assaulting two cops



Representational pic

The Andheri police have arrested a 20-year-old for assaulting two police officials, including a woman constable of his escort party. He also damaged a police vehicle outside the Andheri Metropolitan court. The incident happened after a police official asked the accused identified as Sohail Sharif Khan, who was lodged in the Arthur Road Jail, and had been brought for a hearing, to sit in a police van.

According to the complaint by police officials, on January 7, Sohail was brought for a hearing to the Andheri court from Arthur Road Jail. After the hearing was over at about 6:30 pm when he was brought outside the court, two of his friends met him. A police official intervened and asked him to sit in the van, to which Sohail asked the cop to back off. They started to argue and he pushed the cop. Two other police officials from the escort party intervened, but they were also assaulted. Sohail then damaged the beacon of the police van, a rear mirror and a head light. He then got his hands on the pieces of the broken glass and put them in his mouth. He tried to show he was chewing on the glass, but police say he spat it out soon.

A police official from the Andheri police said, “The accused was arrested last year by the Meghwadi police in connection to a robbery case. He was brought for a hearing on Saturday and the incident happened.”