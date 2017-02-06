Mumbai: Undertrial imprisoned at Arthur Road Jail dies at JJ Hospital

JJ Hospital
An undertrial imprisoned in the Arthur Road Jail died yesterday at JJ Hospital. Himanshu Bhatt, accused of cheating, complained of chest pain to jail authorities last morning.
Bhatt was taken to JJ Hospital at 11 am, but he died there.
Primary cause of death is reported to be heart attack. But the exact cause of death will be ascertained after a detailed post-mortem report, NM Joshi police officers said. The post-mortem was going on till late yesterday.
Photos: Preity Zinta, Sonam Kapoor, Zareen Khan at Mumbai airport
Photos: Kareena Kapoor Khan turns showstopper at LFW finale
Photos: Tiger Shroff and sister Krishna Shroff at MMA event
Photos: Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu spotted in Bandra
Photos: Sonakshi Sinha and Kangana Ranaut at Mumbai airport
0 Comments