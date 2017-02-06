Mumbai: Undertrial imprisoned at Arthur Road Jail dies at JJ Hospital



JJ Hospital

An undertrial imprisoned in the Arthur Road Jail died yesterday at JJ Hospital. Himanshu Bhatt, accused of cheating, complained of chest pain to jail authorities last morning.

Bhatt was taken to JJ Hospital at 11 am, but he died there.

Primary cause of death is reported to be heart attack. But the exact cause of death will be ascertained after a detailed post-mortem report, NM Joshi police officers said. The post-mortem was going on till late yesterday.