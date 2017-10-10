A 40-year-old man committed suicide by jumping off the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai last evening.

The Worli Police has registered the case and the body was fished out later. The body was later sent to the Nair Hospital for post-mortem.

The incident took place at around 7:30 p.m. The police are yet to ascertain his identity.

According to the primary investigation by the police, the man asked the cab driver to stop the cab he was travelling by and immediately jumped off the bridge. A police probe is underway. Further details are awaited.

Also see: From a heartbroken lover to a 'rapist', 17 drowning tragedies in Mumbai