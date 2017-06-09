Mumbai: Upset over results, student leaps to death from Malad building



Representational picture

A 20-year-old engineering student committed suicide by jumping to his death from a highrise in Malad West, in which he resided. The deceased was upset over his exam scores and didn't leave a suicide note behind.

According to The Times of India, the Malad police have registered an accidental death case in the matter. The deceased, Kabir Chamelia, a first year engineering student, lived on the building's tenth floor with his parents and brother. His family members revealed he was constantly worried about his future and would appear unsettled.

Police officials say on Wednesday, the day Chamelia took the drastic step, he conversed with his father, who runs a garment factory in Charkop, about joining him at the work place.

Chamelia left home around 3:30 pm and didn't show any signs of distress. His mother and brother were there at the time. He stepped out and climbed the building's seventh floor, which had a refuge area and proceeded to leap off. Security personnel found him lying in a pool of blood and informed his family. Cops say they will also record statements from his parents.