Mumbai Crime: Upset over unpaid salary, peon brutally attacks employer with blade

Incensed about not being paid his salary for a month, a 48-year-old peon attacked his boss in the presence of four other employees using a cutter blade. The accused's employer is said to have sustained serious injuries in the assualt and is currently hospitalised, where his condition is believed to be critical.

According to The Times of India, Ashok Shrivastav, who works for a garment manufacturing unit at Laxmi Industrial Estate in Andheri, was upset that his employer Tushar Patwa (60) was not paying him his dues of Rs 10,000 for nearly a month.

Patwa kept making excuses whenever Shrivastav demanded his payment. On the day of the incident, Shrivastav angered that Patwa had refused him again, got hold of a cutter blade, which he utilised to injure the latter. Patwa received injuries on the neck. The attack took place on Wednesday morning at 11.45 am.

Police have booked Shrivastav on attempt to murder charges and have recovered the cutter, which was used for the attack.

Cops say Shrivastav was apprehended by police after the employees who witnessed the assault called them.