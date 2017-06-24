Mumbai: Uttar Pradesh man buys gun to show off, lands in jail

Bollywood definitely influences the Indian psyche to a great extent, but who would have thought that it would land a man in jail? This is exactly what happened with a 24-year-old native of Allahabad, who currently resides in Navi Mumbai.

Fascinated by the idea of having a gun, Bipin Pandey alias Baba bought one, and in the excitement of showing it off, clicked a picture. When the Anti-Extortion Cell got to know about the pistol, they laid a trap and arrested him from Chembur. Apart from the gun, they also recovered a 7.65 bore pistol, two magazines and five cartridges.

Cops tipped off

According to police, Baba runs a hotel in Navi Mumbai and also provides security guards to various hotels and companies in the city. When he went to Allahabad for his engagement on June 5, he purchased the gun for Rs 20,000.

A source from the Crime Branch said, "We received a tip off that a person visiting Chembur has a gun. We had no clue about his background and the motive behind possessing the weapon. As the city is prone to a lot of criminal activities, our team immediately reached the spot and arrested him."

Speaking to mid-day, a Crime Branch officer said, "After being produced in court on Thursday, the accused was sent to police custody till June 27."