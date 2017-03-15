Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood actor Jeetendra's cousin Nitin Kapoor commits suicide

Jeetendra
After suffering from depression for the last one-and-a-half years, actor Jeetendra's cousin brother and South Indian actress Jayasudha's husband Nitin Kapoor ended his life last afternoon by jumping from the terrace of Sea Glimpse building in Andheri (West).
The police said Kapoor committed suicide around 1.45 pm after he managed to reach the terrace of the six-storey building and break open the door. Though he was rushed to the nearest hospital, doctors declared him brought dead.
An officer said, "His relatives told us that he was not working for the past 18 years and undergoing treatment for depression at Kokilaben Hospital since six months. While his family lives in Hyderabad, he was staying with his sister here."
Deputy commissioner of police Ashok Dudhe said, "We have registered an accidental death. The body has been sent for post-mortem. His family has been informed. A panchnama has been conducted and nothing suspicious found."
Inputs by Bharati Dubey
'We hadn't talked for some time, but Nitin was close to me. I am very depressed to hear about his death'
--Actor Jeetendra
