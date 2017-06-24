Mumbai: Vigilance up, Mohammed Ali Road khau galli widened ahead of Eid

In the run-up to Eid, the Mumbai police have tightened security by erecting two watchtowers, removed stalls blocking the road to clear space at Mohammed Ali Road for better crowd management

A policeman keeps tabs from a watchtower on Mohammed Ali Road on the occasion of Shab-e-Qadar yesterday. Pic/ Sayyed Sameer Abedi

In the run-up to Eid, the police have tightened security and cleared space at Mohammed Ali Road for better crowd management.

They have erected two watchtowers, deputed police personnel with AK-47s and binoculars to it, and widened the street to allow fire engines to pass during emergencies. Stalls blocking the road have been removed and a 5-ft-wide space on either side of the road cleared.

A police official stationed at the popular food hub said in the last days of Ramzan, crowds bigger than the usual throng the area. "This makes them an easy target for pickpockets. Also, we had to make sure that there was enough space for a fire engine to pass through in case of a fire."

A senior police official said two watchtowers -- one in front of Minara Masjid and another near Nakhuda Mohalla, a shopping hub -- have been set up. "Two policemen with binoculars and AK-47s are monitoring the area. Besides, policemen are keeping a watch on the crowds from the Mohammed Ali Road bridge."

The police said security was especially stepped up last night in anticipation of large crowds on Shab-e-Qadr (the night when the month-long recitation of the Quran inside mosques comes to an end).

"We are stationed here round-the-clock to ensure that the holy month of Ramzan sees no trouble. Nakabandis have been placed at several spots," said Vinod Sawant, ACP, Pydhonie division.