Mumbai: Vinod Tawde had only minutes for harried parents



Vinod Tawde

The Parent-Teacher association (PTA), upset over private schools charging exorbitant fees, is extremely miffed with the state education minister, Vinod Tawde.

While the minister allegedly refuses to meet anybody from the association, the members claimed that even after scheduling a meeting at the Mantralaya, Tawde did not hear them out properly.

Yesterday afternoon, 18 parents of students from different schools along with PTA United Forum members reached Tawde’s office, but were disappointed when he met them for a couple of minutes in the corridor and did not give them a proper hearing.

No time

"We had sent a message to the education minister informing him that the association members wanted to meet him and discuss the fee hike issue. In a reply, he had asked us to meet him at the Mantralaya, but then he talked to us for a few minutes in the corridor," said Anubha Sahai, a parent, who was part of the team that had gone to meet Tawde.

"We are extremely disappointed with the way the parents were treated."

According to the parents, the minister asked them to write down all their suggestions and complaints in the register there.

But, they claimed, even last year they had written down their grievances in the register, and yet no action was taken then.

No group talk

When contacted, Tawde admitted to meeting the team in the corridor, but added, "I will hear the parents individually, instead of meeting them in a group."