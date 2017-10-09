The Wadala Chembur monorail services were stopped for a period of 5-10 minutes on Monday morning due to the gas leakage that took place in the gas tanker stationed below the monorail alignment in Mahul.

The monorail has been racking up huge losses ever since its launch in Feb 2014

Confirming the incident, an official from the Fire Brigade department said, "At around 10.30 am we received a call informing about a gas leakage in the tanker near Mysore colony after which our team immediately rushed to the spot. The situation is under control and the team is at the spot and with the help of BPCL company staff they are addressing the gas leakage problem."

It is said that as a precautionary measure the monorail services were stopped for 5-10 minutes post which the services were begun.