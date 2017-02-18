Mumbai: Waiting for a flight? Go on T2's 'museum safari'

From April, visitors would be taken on short tours of the ‘Jaya He GVK’ museum at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport



Passengers catch a glimpse of the museum

Waiting to catch a flight at the airport? Soon you can take a tour of the ‘Jaya He GVK’ museum at terminal two (T2) of the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport. The ‘museum safari’, which will help people to get a taste of India’s rich heritage and culture, will be started for the passengers in April.

For all

While passengers wait for their flights, they can go on small tours of the museum for 15-20 minutes, to take a look at the scenography exhibits and understand their importance.

“The museum is simply meant for all. We are trying to take it to the next level in terms customer awareness, so that we can create sustained interactions with the visitors,” said Rekha Nair, Airport Services, GVK.

A walk to remember

According to sources, the tour would start from Departure Level 3 and 4 and cover different sections of the museum, which has over 7,000 artifacts from across the world.

Speaking to mid-day, Assistant Manager of the museum Shrutika Jain said, “These tours will be free for all. Visitors will only have to fill up the online form. They can also register for the sessions through the website.”

Unique experience

Sharing more about the airport’s new feature, Nair said, “The main aim of launching ‘Jaya He GVK’ is to make it a part of the passenger’s itinerary, so that they get an idea of what the museum has to offer under one roof.”

Asia’s leading scenographer and designer of the museum, Rajeev Sethi said, “We are still in the process of designing the programme. We hope to make the passengers’ experience unique.”