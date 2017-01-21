Mumbai: Water sports proposed to lure more to the beaches

MMB invites operators to submit proposals on starting such activities; last date for submission is Jan 31



Maharashtra Maritime Board aims to generate revenue and create job opportunities by starting water sports at beaches. Representation pic

You may soon be able to enjoy water sports on city beaches as well as those in Palghar and the Konkan belt. The Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) has invited proposals from operators for starting these activities. It also has plans to start houseboat facilities in areas falling under its jurisdiction.

Giving a confirmation, an MMB official said, “We have invited proposals from interested people and companies for starting water sports on the beaches that fall under our jurisdiction. We feel that starting water sports will generate a lot of revenue, also leading to job opportunities for those who stay around the beaches.”

The last date of submitting the proposals is January 31, after which all will be looked into. Atul Patne from MMB said, “We have invited proposals for water sports and houseboats; the chosen operator will be responsible for getting equipment required for the sports and houseboats. We will scrutinise all the proposals and select the best one.”

He added that the tourists coming for the water sports and staying in houseboats would be given free parking near the beaches.

Tourist tapping

The MMB has planned adventure sports — kayaking, power-boating, wind-surfing, cable-skiing, jet-skiing, water-rafting, dinghy-sailing — at the beaches in Juhu, Versova and Marve in Mumbai and Satpaati and Suruchi in Palghar, Bhayander, Vasai jetty and Gaimukh jetty near Ghodbunder among others.