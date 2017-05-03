Mumbai: Western Express Highway shut for 5 hours as CM Devendra Fadnavis inaugurates Metro 7 girder



Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during the launch of the Metro 7 girder. Pic Courtesy Twitter: @CMOMaharashtra

Commuters on the Western Express Highway (WEH) were inconvienienced as traffic was halted for almost five hours when Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis, inaugurated the first U-girder of the Metro-7 corridor – Andheri (East) to Dahisar (East) stretch.

According to Hindustan Times, traffic snarls were witnessed as the Western Express Highway (WEH) was shut temporarliy for this purpose on Tuesday.

CM @Dev_Fadnavis witnessed placement of viaduct for Metro line 7 at Pathanwadi in Malad Mumbai with senior MMRDA officials. pic.twitter.com/QbaFslAKqs — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) May 2, 2017

The official post from the Twitter account of the Office of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra read, "CM @Dev_Fadnavis witnessed placement of viaduct for Metro line 7 at Pathanwadi in Malad Mumbai with senior MMRDA officials."



The Western Express Highway. Picture for representational purposes courtesy Nimesh Dave

According to traffic police sources, alternative arrangements were made for motorists as one lane on the southbound stretch was be converted into a counter lane.

The Metro 7 corridor is 16.5-km long with 14 stations, which will interconnect Western Express Highway, Western Railway, Metro Line 1 (Ghatkopar to Versova), the ongoing Metro Line 2A (Dahisar to D N Nagar) and the proposed Metro Line 6 (Swami Samarth Nagar to Vikhroli).