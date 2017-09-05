Mumbai: WhatsApp, Facebook help unite lost pet dog with owner

Police find Labrador roaming in water at Sakinaka during last week's deluge, use Whatsapp, Facebook to find his owner



Bruno with his owner and the cops who rescued him. Pic/ Rajesh Gupta

Social media can also play the hero sometimes. Bruno, a two-year-old Labrador, who got lost during the August 29 deluge, and was found by the Sakinaka police negotiating the water, was reunited with his owner thanks to WhatsApp and Facebook.

Devraj Rakhshe, a resident of Sakinaka, had kept his one-and-a-half-year-old Labrador, Bruno, in a shed outside the house on August 29. During the torrential rain the city experienced that day, the shed started filling up with water. Bruno somehow broke his chain and left the shed.



Bruno with PSI Dev Bangar and Gaikwad. Pic/ Rajesh Gupta

He had walked one kilometre and reached Sakinaka junction, where police officers on duty trying to rescue stranded people, spotted the forlorn dog. Police Sub-Inspector Dev Bangar decided to bring him to the nearest beat chowkie, where the cops cleaned him up, gave him food and let him rest. Bangar found that Bruno seemed well-looked-after and had a collar, which meant he had an owner. The cops photographed him and forwarded it on Whatsapp and Facebook groups in the hope of locating Bruno's owner.

Three days later, the picture popped up on Rakhshe's nephew, Jogendra Gaikwad's phone. Speaking to mid-day, Gaikwad said, "My uncle searched for Bruno everywhere, and was under a lot of stress, believing he had lost his beloved pet. He was about to announce a reward for Bruno's return when we heard that he had been found."

The facebook post about Bruno

Speaking to mid-day, senior police inspector Avinash Dharmadhikari, Sakinaka police station, said, "Our staff grew attached to Bruno in just three days. They were sad to see him leave."