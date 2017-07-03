Mumbai: Who killed Kritika Chaudhary? Cops widen probe net

The police has now zeroed in on about six suspicious numbers that slain Andheri-based model-actress Kritika Chaudhary was frequently in touch with



Kritika Chaudhary

After over 20 days of investigation with still no concrete lead in the murder case of actress Kritika Chaudhary, who was found at her Andheri home three days after her death, the police has now zeroed in on about six suspicious numbers that she was frequently in touch with.

Sources said, "The numbers were found while scanning the data of Kritika’s call records. It has been learned that the numbers belong to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Delhi residents. It is of interest because she had been living in Mumbai for almost five years and did not frequently travel out of the city. We are verifying the reasons she was in contact with the owners of these numbers."

Also read: Kritika Chaudhary's ex husband had conned Ekta Kapoor, Govinda

Also read - Mumbai: Kritika Chaudhary's ex-husband arrested for cheating producer

The Mumbai crime branch has also been conducting a parallel investigation with the Amboli police in the matter. "As part of investigations, several suspects have been questioned, including a person suspected to be a drug peddler as he had sent her a message asking her to receive his call. He told the cops that he was her friend and was trying to contact her, but when she did not answer the phone, sent her the message," sources added.

Also read - Kritika Chaudhary murder: Mumbai cops question ex-husband of victim

Also read - Mumbai: Cops believe Kritika Chaudhary may have known her killer

The police also questioned her ex-husband Vijay Dwivedi, who had called her around six months ago. He was also arrested on Saturday in another cheating case against him lodged by a woman, the second such case against him. A police official said, "We are investigating the matter from all possible angles; there are a few new clues that we have in the matter and are being worked on."