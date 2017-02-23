BMC Election result 2017: Both Shiv Sena and BJP claim to bag majority

For complete coverage on BMC Election 2017 click here



Uddhav Thackeray

All eyes will be on the outcome of the fiercely-fought BMC elections as counting for polls to 10 municipal corporations and 25 zilla parishads across Maharashtra begins today morning. Counting of votes will begin at 10 AM, an election official said yesterday.

About 56 per cent voters had yesterday exercised franchise across 10 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, including for the all-important Mumbai civic body BMC which recorded a 55 per cent turn-out.

BJP and its bickering ally in the state government Shiv Sena, who could not form an alliance for the civic poll in the megapolis or elsewhere this time, fought keenly, lashing out freely at each other during the bitter campaign. The turn-out for 11 zilla parishads and 118 panchayat samiti polls yesterday was 69 per cent.



Devendra Fadnavis

The stakes are high for Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, who led their respective parties from the front and were involved in a no-holds-barred campaign, relegating the Opposition Congress, the NCP and other players like the MNS and the AIMIM to the background.

Apart from Mumbai, the municipal corporations which went to the polls were Thane, Ulhasnagar, Nashik, Pune, Pimpri- Chinchwad, Solapur, Akola, Amravati and Nagpur.

In Mumbai, there were 2,275 candidates and 92 lakh voters.



Officials gear up for the election preparation, as they carry the AVM machines to poll centres in Mumbai on Monday. Pic/PTI

The first phase of 15 zilla parishads and 165 panchayat samitis polling was held on February 16 where 69 per cent voters exercised their franchise.