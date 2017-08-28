Mumbai to have more North-bound local train services instead of CST



The new time-table will take into account the shift in population towards the north, and focus more on services there instead of the usual focus on the South such as CST. Pic for representation

For the first time, the Central Railway in Mumbai will move to a census-based time-table from October 2017, after studying the number of commuters and shift in offices based on the latest 2011 census. This will lead to more north-bound local services instead of a south centric focus. The Western Railway has recently implemented few similar suggestions.

"The concept is simple i.e. the residential-cum-commercial population has moved northwards. WR and CR ticket sales (originating only) also show the same thing. But services remain Churchgate and CST centric. The best part is that for the new timetable there is no additional investment required, for rakes or other infrastructure," Gaurang Damani of NGO Diehard Indian, who did the ground work for the study.

Simply put, the new time-table will take into account the shift in population towards the north, and focus on services there instead of the usual focus on the South such as CST.

DK Sharma, General Manager, CR said that the Central Railway has always been trying to find solutions to ease commuters' problems. "The shift in the pattern of services will definitely help the crowds. The final outcome will be known shortly."

"Shiv Sena MP from South Central Mumbai Rahul Shewale took up the issue with Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu and the local railways. While the Western Railway has already incorporated the changes in its timetable, the Central Railway Mumbai will do it from this October," Damani added.

What the study says

The shift is based on study and census reports. During 2011 census, Thane comprised six municipal corporations (Mira-Bhayandar, Thane, Kalyan-Dombivali, Ulhasnagar, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Navi Mumbai) and municipal councils (Ambernath and Kulgaon Badlapur) being India's most populous district, with the highest growth rate of 35.9% during 2001-11.

This demographic shift has led to the relocation of commercial activities from their traditional bases in south Mumbai — further north in Lower Parel in Central Mumbai; Kurla (BKC), Ghatkopar and Vikhroli in eastern suburbs, Bandra (BKC), Andheri, Malad in the western suburbs; and Vashi and Belapur in Navi Mumbai. Popularity of Andheri - Ghatkopar metro and Central Railway data also confirms that trend. But majority of the services are still CST-centric.

In the morning rush hours of 6-10 am on the Central Railway Mumbai, majority of the services terminate at CST. So if a few more south-bound services are terminated at Dadar, Kurla and Ghatkopar (due to rush at Lower Parel, BKC & Metro-rail respectively), this faster turn-around will easily reduce congestion.