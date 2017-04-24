Mumbai: Defunct streetlights putting lives at risk near Versova Metro station

Motorists and pedestrians using a busy pothole-ridden 500-metre stretch under the Metro line on JP Road risk their lives thanks to defunct streetlights



The dark stretch of JP Road below the Metro corridor in Versova. Pics/Satej Shinde

Wasim Shaikh mutters a silent prayer each time he enters the 500-m eastbound stretch of JP Road below the Versova Metro station at night. He's never sure if he'll make it out alive. For over a week now, most streetlights on the stretch till the Four Bungalows signal have been defunct - only four on two locations are still functional - putting the lives of motorists and pedestrians at risk.

Also read - Mumbai: Careful on New Link Road, it's pitch dark!

The 500-m stretch, which sees 8,000-10,000 vehicles in all on a given day, should ideally have 25-30 streetlights. Versova is the last station on the 11.04-km-long Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar Metro corridor. So, besides the regular traffic, the road is used by a large number of Metro commuters alighting at the station.



Pedestrians rely on light from vehicles to cross the road

Shaikh, a Versova resident who regularly commutes via JP Road, says motorists feel as good as blind on entering the road. "Accidents are just waiting to happen. The authorities should attend to the defunct streetlights at the earliest."



Motorists are caught unawares by the pitch darkness. Pics/Satej Shinde

Ashok Dangle, a resident of Seven Bungalows, who, too, commutes via the road, says there isn't enough light to even spot a damaged storm water drain grill at one location. "The grill was damaged on April 18, but it can't be spotted well in the dark."

Also read - Mumbai: Lights return to ill-lit Wadala road



A barricade placed before a storm water drain grill that was damaged on April 18

As a small consolation, the police have put up a barricade before the damaged grill to keep motorists away. But this, too, can't be spotted well.



Another spot near the end of JP Road, wooden slats have been placed to warn people

Also read - Mumbai: Dark spots to fade away for motorists, pedestrians at Bandra Reclamation

A spokesperson of Reliance-led Mumbai Metro One Pvt Ltd, which operates the Metro corridor, says streetlights below Metro stations are civic authorities' responsibility. "Still, as an organisation that cares about its customers, we promptly alert civic authorities as and when we receive complaints of defunct streetlights."

Prashant Gaikwad, assistant municipal commissioner of K-west ward (Andheri West), was unavailable for comment.