Mumbai: Wife accuses husband of 'unnatural sex' with illicit lover

Illustration by Udya Mohite

A Breach Candy lawyer has approached the Bombay High Court in an effort to seek relief from charges of "unnatural sex" with his ex-lover, which were levied on him by his now ex-wife. According to The Times of India, the 30-year-old was in the dock after his Mahim-based wife and her father allegedly stumbled upon a sexually explicit video of him induling in what was termed as "unnatrual sex" with a girl believed to be his ex-girlfriend.

Both the woman and her father lodged a FIR in July 2014, after which he was arrested on July 29. The decision was taken after both accidentally discovered the video in which, "he was seen having illicit relations with the girl and using dangerous substance on himself as well as her", which copying pictures and videos of their wedding on a hard drive.

He was further accused of ill-treating his wife and dowry harassment in the FIR and subsequently released on bail after which both parties agreed to drop the charges following a divorce, said the man's lawyer.

The lawyer has submitted an application with the Bombay HC to reach an out of court settlement with his ex-wife.

The man's counsel, Advocate Aabad Panda, has argued that his client has been wrongfully charged for unnatural sex and administering drugs under IPC sections 377 and 328 by the police. He further stated that his client, who has now remarried never ill-treated his wife or demanded dowry as claimed.

He further stated that he never indulged in unnatural sexual acts with the girl in the video, who he says is his friend, or anyone else.