Mumbai: Wife of cop probing Sheena Bora case murdered, son missing



The society in Santacruz where inspector Gyaneshwar Ganore lived with wife Dipali and son Siddhant

It's a double tragedy for Khar police inspector Gyaneshwar Ganore, who was a part of the probe team formed to crack the sensational Sheena Bora murder case. After finding his wife, Dipali Ganore (42), murdered and in a pool of blood at their Santacruz home in the wee hours of Wednesday, his 21-year-old son Siddhant has been confirmed missing.

While the police said they are searching for the youth, a BSc final year student at Bandra's National College, sources said a chilling message was found written with blood next to Dipali's body that read "Tired of her catch me & hang me :)".

The Vakola police registered a murder case after Gyaneshwar called the police control room and informed officers about it.

Dipali's body was found in a pool of blood at home

What happened

According to the police, the incident took place on Tuesday, when Gyaneshwar was at work and Dipali and Siddhant at home. In his statement to the police, Gyaneshwar said he had spoken to her during the day and she had told him that she was planning to go for a movie. When he returned to his home in Prabhat Colony around 9 pm, he didn't get any response after ringing the doorbell. Assuming that the two were still out and not having his keys on him, he left.

Dipali son Siddhant

He returned after midnight and rang the doorbell but failed to get any response again. He then called Dipali on her cellphone, but there was no answer. When he dialled Siddhant's number, the phone was switched off. Gyaneshwar said he then rummaged around the flat entrance to find the spare set of keys, and found them tucked away in the shoe rack outside.

When he opened the door, he found Dipali lying on the floor in a pool of blood with the kitchen knife and the message next to her.



The message written next to her body

Parallel probes on

"He looked for his son in the house, but he was not there. Around 3.15 am, we received a call at the control room about the murder. We reached the spot and took the body to VN Desai hospital in Vakola, where she was declared dead," said an officer from Vakola police station.

Her post-mortem was conducted in Cooper hospital last afternoon. "She was stabbed six times in the neck with the kitchen knife," a source said.

After the incident, crime branch's unit VIII also reached the spot and started parallel investigations in the matter.

The police have recovered Siddhant's cellphone from the flat itself. The phone, which was found switched off, has a pattern lock, and hence, has been given to experts to unlock for clues. Footage from CCTVs in the locality too has been procured and is being scanned for more information, sources said.

Senior inspector Mahadev Waval said, "We have registered a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and formed five teams to find Siddhant."