Mumbai: Wife's kin kidnaps, thrashes man to force him to divorce her

A 25-year-old was allegedly thrashed by his wife's relatives. The couple had married a year-and-a-half back, but the girl's family didn't approve of it. They even got her married to another man to break them up

ILlustration/Uday Mohite

A 25-year-old resident of Chembur was allegedly thrashed and beaten up with rods by relatives of his wife last afternoon, leaving him with deep chest and rib injuries. Three persons have been detained for the alleged assault.

Brijesh Gupta (25) told the police that he married his girlfriend secretly one-and-a-half years ago after dating for over two years. The couple lived together after the marriage, but the woman's family had no inkling of it. A few months ago, the family, still unaware of the marriage, found out that the two were living together, disapproved of their relationship, and forced the woman to move back with them to their home in Nandurbar district. There, they reportedly got her married to another man.

The woman, however, ran away from home a few days later and returned to Gupta. The couple decided to move to Gupta's hometown in Uttar Pradesh. They returned to Mumbai last week and moved into a house in Chembur.

But the two were spotted together by a relative of the wife at a mall soon after, who then informed her family.

The family allegedly kept a watch on Gupta's movement and kidnapped him in a car on Thursday afternoon from outside the Wadala RTO. The alleged abductors, totalling four, included the woman's relatives and family friends. Gupta was driven to the house of his wife's cousin in Dahisar, where he was told to divorce her.

When he refused, he was allegedly thrashed with rods and a sharp weapon, and punched repeatedly. Gupta then dragged himself to the nearby Shatabdi Hospital, from where he was shifted to KEM Hospital to treat his rib and chest injuries.

An officer from Dahisar police station said that victim's condition was stable.