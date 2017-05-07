Mumbai: Will Justin Bieber be staying at Lower Parel's St Regis?



Pic/Getty Images

It would seem that pop star Justin Bieber has unique ways of de-stressing before his concerts. The latest videos on his Instagram account show him playing football with his entourage at the city's luxurious Habtoor Grand Hotel a day before his Dubai concert yesterday. In Mumbai, where he is rumoured to land tomorrow morning for his Purpose World Tour, a source close to the organizing committee confirmed that he would be kicking the ball around at Lower Parel's St Regis, while his crew will camp out at the neighbouring Four Seasons.

Also read: Salman Khan sends Shera to protect 'Baby' boy Justin Bieber

The singer is scheduled to perform at Nerul's DY Patil Satdium on Wednesday to a packed house. Among his many demands, the Baby hitmaker has asked for a private Rolls Royce, a particular video game console, a hoverboard backstage, three floors of the five-star he will be staying at, a special Jacuzzi, a licensed masseuse to be flown in from Kerala, and organic turkey, lettuce, colby and provolone cheese to snack on, among other things. The Biebs will also be transported to the stadium via a private chopper so that he doesn't have to wrangle with Mumbai's notorious traffic, which will be even worse on said day, thanks to Indian fans, who are thronging to the city from all parts of India. We just hope that the 90-minute Bieber performance, which is going to be replete with his biggest hits, is worth it.

Also read: Justin Bieber's list of demands for India tour is out... and it's never ending

500

No. of cops deployed to provide security at the concert