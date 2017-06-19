Mumbai: Woman, cousin held for allegedly abusing security staff at airport

An apparently abusive tiff with security staff at the Mumbai airport got a female flyer and her cousin behind bars at the Sahar police station on Saturday. The woman (28), a lawyer by profession and her cousin allegedly hurled abuses and physically assaulted airport security staff members, after being asked, what they termed as, "irrelevant personal questions."

According to The Times of India, the woman arrived at the Mumbai airport to meet her cousin, who flew in from Delhi at 8:30 pm on late Friday and both were scheduled to catch a 5 am flight to Goa the next day.

After booking themselves into the transit hotel in Terminal 2, both decided to get some dinner outside. They went through security and were cleared, since it was mandatory to undergo clerance each time as the hotel was located within Mumbai airport premises.

The trouble began, when they returned and had to undergo security check once again, after which CISF staff members alleged both resorted to hurling abuses and even attempted to assault the staff, angered over having to go through the same procedure once again.

CISF officials even refuted allegations of asking them both personal questions. Upon being quizzed by the woman flyers lawyer, that why did it take them to get arrested 4 hours after the incident, if they indeed abused or assaulted staff members, officials said it took time to observe proper legal recourse.

Both flyers have been bailed.