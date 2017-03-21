Mumbai: Woman, septuagenarian mother thrashed by drunkard for feeding strays

Representational picture

A Mumbai woman shared an incident on Facebook whi revealed disturbing details on how she and her 70-year-old mother were thrashed and abused by a drunk man who opposed them feeding the strays.

In a Facebook post she wrote...

"My 71 yr old Mother and me were out feeding the local Strays when a man was watching us from a distance. We ignored as its normal for people passing by to stop and watch as we feed. However, this guy began following us on the opposite side of the road. We still ignored as usually many are out walking post dinner. As we turned into a lane to feed at point no 4 this guy began hurling abuses and said do not feed here. He then came towards us and caught hold of me by my hair and began slapping me and when mum tried pushing him away he hit her in the chest and threw her to the ground. I tried helping mum up but he got hold of me again and we, mum and me tried freeing me from his clutch but to no extent we could. That's when we smelt he was drunk. He continued hitting me and mum turn by turn but not 1 man standing by helped us."

The woman said that this was the third attack in a span of a year. She saw few Locals and begged for help but none bothered.

The accused and MNS woman's wing leader

The continued with the ordeal, "As this monster dragged us out on to the main road about 30 people watched but none stopped him. A muslim man passing by intervened and finally managed to get him away from us but again he grabbed my clothes and tore it and grabbed my hair. Still 30 people watching still none calling the police neither helping. His family came out and begged let him go forget the matter. His wife says "Jesus ka kasam usko chodo do", while his filthy abuses continued.

The fact that disgusted the woman was she was spotted by a lady Hema Sankpal who once worked with womens welfare team and despite that didn't come forward to help. Finally a police vehicle which was doing rounds helped her and asked them to go to the police station.

What shocked the woman more was that on reaching the police station, the police just registered an NC. The woman alleged that no fir or medical was done despite the entire incident being narrated and clothes being torn.

In her Facebook post, the woman said, "The accused's wife called a lady from the womens wing of the MNS who made worse filthier statements but as you know the police turn deaf. Just a few lines in the NC and I was asked to go. The accused and his wife gathered a big mob who in turn gave statements saying they were disturbed by the dogs daily. The accused's wife and many others who came to give false statements in front of the police has threatened to kill the dogs and threatens us of consequences for feeding dogs henceforth and again the police was mum."

The horror for the woman didn't stop as she alleged in the same Facebook post, "On our way back to continue our feeding rounds and we saw a red swift following us, it came very close almost knocking mum down and zoomed away. The tried this 3 more times but failed as they saw the police sumo on round. They then sent a group of boys in a black santro they kept zooming past our house to and fro making numerous attempts to run over my house dogs. After failed attempts and again on seeing a police vehicle they left."

Ironically the accused's wife is a woman welfare counseller at some police station in Mumbai.

The Facebook post

The woman ended the post with, "When will this stop??? We don't interfere with anyone, the dogs are fed and we move on. But this unnecessary interference has to stop. Unfortunately the local police is of no help. The last assault that happened was in October and despite numerous rounds to the office of the commissioner of police office could not meet him. What are you waiting for Mumbai Police another Keenan & Reuben incident to happen before safety is taken care of?? We are just feeding hungry Strays not creating a ruckus on the streets post 12, not drinking in the open, nor are we disturbing anyone. Below is a pic of my state post the assault. Mumbai Police I have No faith in you anymore. After tweeting to you I got a call after an hour but the accused still roams free."