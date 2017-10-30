Mumbai: Woman assaults man for groping her friend at Lokhandwala market

An apparently inebriated man groped a woman at the bustling Lokhandwala Market in Andheri on Friday night. Her colleague, who happened to be accompanying her at the time immediately gave chase and slapped him twice while threatening him with dire consequences should he repeat the act.



Representational picture

Also read - Mumbai Crime: Differently abled man molests woman on Kurla station

According to The Times of India, the woman who is a media professional and her colleague both of whom are in their 20s entered the Lokhandwala market near Rhythm restaurant on Friday around 10 pm. A shabbily dressed man approached them from the opposite direction.

Also read: Baahubali actress slaps actor for alleged groping

The victim's colleague recounts that the accused deliberately bumped into her despite there being enough space for him to walk and grabbed her by the waist before walking off. The woman's friend then ran after him and hit him on the back and slapped him after he turned around. She warned him he would be thrashed severely if he ever touched a woman inappropriately again. The man was allegedly drunk she said. Both women are thinking about filing an FIR as there is a possibility that CCTVs mounted in the vicitiny might have captured him.

Also read: Teen groped and molested inside Mumbai college washroom

The victim's colleague then went on to tweet about the incident to the Mumbai Police's official Twitter handle and was asked to register a formal complaint on the matter upon which she replied back that she would have turned him in had there been any policemen patrolling the area.

In Pictures: 8 Scams That Rocked India

